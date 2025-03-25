Bubbles and Bling taps Toni with an ‘I’ to emcee KISS Cares

Susan G. Komen was on the frontline of the fight against breast cancer once again raising money to help achieve breast health equity for all women and men and eliminate disparities in breast cancer mortalities.

Toni Moore grabbed her Western Wear and joined them as the emcee for the 12th Annual Bubbles & Bling “Hope Rides with Us” fundraising event at The Foundry at Puritan Mill.

Having had a few family members battle breast cancer, Toni Moore loves supporting any initiative the Susan G. Komen organization has and standing for the cause.