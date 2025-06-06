The Bromance is OVER!!! Elon Musk and Trump are taking shots at each other on social media

Elon Musk says the reason the Epstein Files haven’t been released is because Donald Trump is in them. He also claims that after spending almost 300 million dollars on Trump’s campaign he’s the reason Trump won the election.

Trump and Musk

In January 2024, many of the so-called “Epstein files” compiled by US federal investigators were released to the public. However, some remained sealed. Musk also called Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” a “disgusting abomination” for increasing the national debt.

Trump and Elon Musk

The “Epstein files” are a collection of documents compiled by US federal authorities during investigations into the activities of Jeffrey Epstein, the now-deceased financier and convicted sex offender.