In brief: 'Young Washington' gets upcoming sequel '1776' and more

After a successful Fourth of July weekend at the box office, the film Young Washington is officially getting a sequel. The upcoming movie will be titled 1776. It will continue telling the story of George Washington's life and legacy. "We are working on another one right now. We have just begun writing another Revolutionary War epic on the year 1776. And if you think Washington's big, wait for 1776. It's epic in every way," Jon Erwin, the film's director, said in an Instagram video ...

Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt are set to collaborate on a new film. Deadline reports the actresses are going to star in the upcoming movie Little Five. This film comes from Anne Hathaway's production company Somewhere Pictures and Pigasus Pictures. It is set against the backdrop of Indiana University in the early 1980s and is inspired by the Little 500 bicycle race ...

This is UFC: McGregor vs. Holloway is set to air live on CBS on Friday. The one-hour primetime special features interviews with Conor McGregor and Max Holloway ahead of the UFC 329: McGregor Vs Holloway 2 event, which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on Saturday. Co-main event competitors Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Davis will also appear ...

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