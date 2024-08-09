In Brief: 'Wolfs' with Clooney and Pitt already getting a sequel, and more

Hulu has dropped the trailer for season 2 of the romantic drama Tell Me Lies. The new season picks up with Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco -- played respectively by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White -- returning to college and picking up their addictive dynamic, despite not speaking after breaking up at the start of the summer. Meanwhile, their friends must deal with the fallout from their breakup and the unexpected impact it has on their lives. Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis return for season 2, along with newcomer Thomas Doherty, who plays Lucy's new love interest. Tell Me Lies returns with two episodes Sept. 4 on Hulu ...

Netflix has announced Oct. 31 as the premiere date for season 2 of The Diplomat. After Kate -- played by Keri Russell -- learned that Britain's prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships, she'll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix's Tudum. She'll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate's colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, "are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces." Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn ...

The Apple TV+ comedy thriller Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is already getting a sequel ahead of its premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival, kicking off Aug. 28, with Wolfs helmer Jon Watts to write and direct the follow-up. Wolfs features Clooney as "a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime," per the streaming service. "But when a second fixer -- played by Pitt -- shows up and the two 'lone wolves' are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected." Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star. Wolfs opens in limited release Sept. 20 and streams on Apple TV+ Sep. 27 ...

