In brief: 'Wicked' named best film by National Board of Review and more

Good news for fans of The Agency — there's another season on the way. The Showtime thriller series, which stars Michael Fassbender, has scored a quick season 2 renewal after its big debut weekend. The first two episodes of the show have earned 5.1 million viewers on streaming and linear since it premiered on Nov. 29. Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere also star in the show, which has already become Showtime's most-streamed new series ever, according to Paramount Global ...

Period drama fans can rejoice. Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers is adding four new actors to the mix for season 2. Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose and Maria Almeida have joined the cast of the show based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name. Wise's casting marks his return to the source material — he previously starred in the 1995 miniseries based on the novel, also called The Buccaneers ...

There's nothing that can stop Wicked from becoming populer ... lar! The 2024 musical film has been named best film by the National Board of Review. The organization made the announcement on Wednesday, also recognizing Jon M. Chu with the best director prize, and a special award for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's creative collaboration ...



