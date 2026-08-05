In brief: 'Violent Night 2' gets trailer and more

Netflix has released its first look at Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. The streaming service also announced that the upcoming season of the anthology series will premiere on Sept. 17. Ella Beatty stars as the titular woman who was acquitted of murdering her father and stepmother. Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall and Charlie Hunnam also star in the show from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan ...

David Harbour is back as Santa Claus in the trailer for Violent Night 2. Universal Pictures has shared the official trailer for the holiday action comedy sequel. Along with Harbour, the new movie stars Kristen Bell, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Maxwell Friedman, Daniela Melchior and Andrew Bachelor. It arrives in theaters on Dec. 4 ...

The trailer for the final season of Colin from Accounts is here. Paramount+ has released the new trailer for the upcoming season 3 of the series, which debuts on Sept. 10. All episodes of the final season will be available to stream at the time of the premiere. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return as the rom-com show's stars, writers and executive producers. Season 3 picks up after last season's cliff-hanger of Gordon's unexpected proposal to Ashley ...

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