In Brief: 'Venom' threequel gets a title; 'The Batman Part II' moved to 2025, and more

Sony on Thursday announced its third Venom movie has an official title and a new release date. Venom: The Last Dance will now hit theaters on October 25, instead of November 8. The Spider-Man adjacent Venom movies, starring Tom Hardy, have been a smash for Sony Pictures. The 2018 original made more than $856 million worldwide, and while its 2021 sequel made considerably less, Venom: Let There Be Carnage still earned over $506 million against a reported production budget of $110 million ...

Variety reports Midsommar director Ari Aster has tapped Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, as well as Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal to lead the cast of his next film, Eddington. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film, per the outlet, "follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations." Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. also star ...

Warner Bros. has postponed the release of The Batman Part II a year, from October 3, 2025 to October 2, 2026, according to Variety. The first film, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, along with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and American Fiction Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City police chief James Gordon, earned $772 million globally. So far only Pattinson is confirmed for the sequel, though Farrell is starring in a spinoff, The Penguin, bound for Max later in 2024...

CBS has renewed the comedy Ghosts and the drama Fire Country for a fourth and third season, respectively. "Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday, March 12. "We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season." Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York, only to find it is teeming with ghosts. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as young convict Bode Donovan, who, along with other inmates, works alongside firefighters in return for redemption and shortened prison sentences ...

