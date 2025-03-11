In brief: 'The Neighborhood' will return with eighth, final season and more

Eric Stonestreet is joining the Dexter: Resurrection (modern) family. The Emmy-winning actor is the latest person to join the new Showtime drama series, the network announced. The Modern Family star will play a character called Al in a guest-arc appearance that is expected to take place over four episodes. The character is from Kansas City and is believed to be a serial killer. The new show marks a new chapter for Dexter Morgan, the main character in the original series, Dexter ...

Jean Smart is returning to Broadway. The Tony nominee and Emmy winner will star in the world premiere of the play Call Me Izzy. The run will be a 12-week limited engagement at Studio 54 from May 24 to Aug. 17. Opening night will be June 12 and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 18. The show follows a woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out ...

Time for one last loop around The Neighborhood. The comedy series will return for an eighth and final season, CBS announced. The upcoming final season will air during the 2025-2026 TV season on the network and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold star in the show, while Cedric the Entertainer also executive produces ...

