In brief: 'The Brutalist' gets a streaming date, 'Eddington' trailer, and more

House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy is set to star opposite Tom Cruise in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's untitled upcoming film. D'Arcy confirmed the news to Deadline, saying in a statement, "I'm delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege." The film is set to premiere Oct. 2, 2026 ...

The Oscar-winning film The Brutalist is set to stream on Max starting May 16 and will air on HBO linear May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The film follows the story of an architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America to start a new life. It won three Oscars earlier this year, including best actor for star Adrien Brody ...

Ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, a teaser trailer has been released for Ari Aster's new film, Eddington. The film takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and stars Joaquin Phoenix as a small-town sheriff in Eddington, New Mexico, engaged in a standoff with the town's mayor, played by Pedro Pascal. It does not yet have a release date ...

