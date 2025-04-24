In brief: 'Sweet Magnolias' renewed for season 5 and more

Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 5 at Netflix. The show about three lifelong best friends from Serenity, South Carolina, will return for a fifth season, the streaming platform confirmed Wednesday. This time around, the girls are going farther than their hometown, as one of them lands a high-profile publishing job in New York City ...

House of the Dragon is getting three new cast members. The Game of Thrones prequel series has added Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane to the season 3 cast. House of the Dragon confirmed the news by reposting a casting announcement shared by Variety to the social platform X. Cullen will take on the role of Ser Luthor Largent, while Sibtain will play Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton and Sloan will take on the role of Ser Adrian Redfort ...

Charles Melton and Sophie Thatcher are set to star in the upcoming film Her Private Hell. Neon confirmed the news in a post shared to the social platform X. Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn will helm the film, which is being described as "something groovy." Kristine Froseth and Havana Rose Liu will also star ...

