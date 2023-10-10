In brief: 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' restored, 'Loki' ratings, and more

Disney's first animated feature, the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is returning to Disney+ in a 4K restoration on October 16 as part of the Disney100 Anniversary Celebration. Hailed as one of the greatest triumphs in animation history, as the first full-length animated feature in the history of motion pictures, Snow White was awarded a special honorary Oscar -- one large Oscar statuette accompanied by seven smaller ones -- which was presented to Walt Disney by Shirley Temple. It's also the highest-ranked animated feature on the American Film Institute's "100 Years…100 Movies" list and was inducted into the National Film Registry in the registry's inaugural year, 1989. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

The October 5 season 2 premiere of Loki -- starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief -- is the second most viewed season premiere on Disney+ in 2023, grabbing 10.9 million views globally in its first three days, according to the streamer. The debut of the Marvel Studios series trails only the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian, which hit Disney+ in March...

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, who recently co-starred in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, are planning a reunion -- at least offscreen for the moment. Robbie's LuckyChap and Pitt's Plan B entertainment companies are in talks to produce a modern-day retelling of the 1934 comedy-mystery film The Thin Man, sources tell The Wrap. The original starred William Powell as Nick Charles, a retired private detective who left his very successful career and married Nora, a wealthy heiress played by Myrna Loy. However, when Nick's former police partner shows up asking for help finding a missing inventor, Nick can't resist getting involved...

Leadership for performers union SAG-AFTRA and the studios, repped by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, issued a joint statement on Monday, announcing that talks between the two sides, which ended on Monday, October 9, without reaching a deal, and will resume on Wednesday. “SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP held negotiations and have concluded for the day. Bargaining will continue on Wednesday, October 11, with the parties working independently on Tuesday”...

