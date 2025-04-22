In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in 'Ready or Not' sequel and more

Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday ...

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers' room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it ...

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.