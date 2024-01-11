In Brief: Rick and Michonne are back in trailer to newest 'Walking Dead' spin-off, and more

Beef actor Young Mazino has been tapped for a role in season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us, according to Variety. Mazino will play Jessie, "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else's needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost," per the outlet. Mazino is the latest season 2 addition, following Kaitlyn Dever. The Last of Us' second season is said to be adapted from the second game — set five years after the original, which saw Joel taking a back seat as gamers played both Ellie and Abby, who is in the middle of a fight between her militia members and members of a cult ...

Licorice Pizza filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson has locked in Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn for his as-yet-untitled upcoming film, set to begin production this year, joining previously announced Regina Hall, according to Variety. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the outlet has learned that the project "has a contemporary setting and will be an ensemble piece" ...

AMC has dropped the first trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the sixth Walking Dead spinoff. The Ones Who Live is set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, with Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles as Rick Grimes, Michonne and Jadis Stokes, respectively. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres February 25 on AMC and AMC+ ...

