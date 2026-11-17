Reasonable Doubt is returning for more. The popular legal drama series from Hulu and Onyx Collective has been renewed for season 5, ABC Audio has confirmed. The renewal comes ahead of the season 4 finale, which is set to stream on Nov. 24. Season 4 has been the series' most-watched season, with double-digit percentage gains over every prior season, according to numbers from Hulu. Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu ...

A new prequel series set in The Terminal List universe is headed to Prime Video. Deadline reports the streamer is set to adapt Jack Carr's book Cry Havoc into a series. Cry Havoc is set during the 1960s. It follows a Navy SEAL assigned to the top secret MACV-SOG unit in Laos. Cry Havoc was published in 2025 and is the first book in Carr's Tom Reece series. The Terminal List is a popular military thriller series that stars Chris Pratt ...

A documentary following a difficult time in the lives of married Dancing with the Stars personalities Derek Hough and Hayley Hough is headed to Hulu. Called The Symphony of Dance, the film is described as an inspiring story of injury, recovery and love. It arrives to the platform on Nov. 23 ...

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