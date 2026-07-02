In brief: 'Project Hail Mary' gets Prime Video streaming date and more

Fist my bump. Project Hail Mary is set to make its Prime Video debut on Friday. This means the Amazon MGM Studios hit will have spent 105 days in theaters before it will be available to watch on that platform. Ryan Gosling stars in the film from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller ...

The Passion of the Christ is headed back to theaters. Mel Gibson's film will be rereleased from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 in newly remastered 4K with Dolby Atmos sound. The release is scheduled ahead of Gibson's upcoming sequel, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2027 ...

Another horror sensation beloved by Gen Z is heading to theaters. Following the success of A24's Backrooms, Warner Bros. Pictures has gotten the rights to Siren Head, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Siren Head is a viral horror property created by Trevor Henderson that follows a tall, rotting skeletal figure that has two sirens as a head. Weapons director Zach Cregger is teaming up with Brian Duffield to write the script, with Duffield set to direct ...

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