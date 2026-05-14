In brief: Noah Wyle reveals 'The Pitt' season 3 timeline and more

Noah Wyle is letting fans know what they can expect in season 3 of The Pitt. Deadline reports that Wyle took to the stage at the Warner Bros. Upfront on Wednesday and revealed the time period when season 3 will take place. "It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," the outlet reports Wyle said. It seems there's no place like the hospital for the holidays, according to Wyle, who also said the third season is about to start production ...

The teaser trailer for The Hawk has arrived. Netflix has released the official teaser for its upcoming comedy series starring Will Ferrell as golfer Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins. Also starring in the show are Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster and Luke Wilson. It follows 2004's #1 golfer as he attempts to make the greatest comeback in the history of the sport ...

In other Netflix news, the streaming service has renewed its shows Big Mistakes, My Life with the Walter Boys, Quarterback and Running Point for new seasons. It also announced that season 11 of Love is Blind will take place in Boston ...

Bonrad is so back. We have our first official look at Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in character as Conrad and Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty film. Prime Video released the photo as a way to mark cameras rolling on the upcoming movie, which will officially conclude the story that was told in the three-season romance series. "Did you miss them? The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is now in production," the post's caption reads ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.