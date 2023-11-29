In Brief: Netflix teases conclusion of 'The Crown', and more

Starz announced on Tuesday, November 28, that production on Power Book III: Raising Kanan's fourth season will kick off this week in New York. Meanwhile, season 3 of the family crime drama -- based on the original Power series created by Courtney A. Kemp and starring Omari Hardwick as Ghost and rapper 50 Cent as Kanan Stark -- will premiere on Friday, December 1. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Episodes will make their cable debut on Starz at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT...

The musical chairs at Comedy Central's The Daily Show continues with radio host and TV personality Charlamagne Tha God and actor Kal Penn returning as guest hosts in December. Charlamagne will take the anchor chair the week of December 4, followed by Penn the week of December 11. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show announced in September that it will continue through December with guest hosts, before a permanent host is named named in 2024...

Netflix on Tuesday, November 28, released nine first-look photos from The Crown's final six episodes, hitting the streaming service December 14. Among them are an all-grown-up look at Prince William and Prince Harry following the death of their mother Princess Diana -- played by Elizabeth Debicki -- and a peek at Meg Bellamy's Kate Middleton. William and Harry -- played respectively by Rufus Kampa and Flynn Edwards in part one of the show's sixth and final season, will be succeeded in the roles by Ed McVey and Luther Ford in the second part...

