In Brief: Milly Alcock nabs Supergirl role for Gunn's DC Films, and more

House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock has nabbed the role of Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman, in the upcoming Warner Bros. feature Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, according to James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Films. Prior to that, she'll most likely appear in one or two DC Studios projects, one of them possibly being Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which begins filming this spring. Alcock will be succeeding Sasha Calle, who played the same role in The Flash ...

Variety reports Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan has been tapped for a part in Marvel's Thunderbolts, replacing Ayo Edebiri, the Emmy-winning actress from Hulu's The Bear. Edebiri dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. Viswanathan joins Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Edebiri is the second star to depart Thunderbolts, following Steven Yeun, who left in January ...

Taylor Sheridan's upcoming drama Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is staffing up its supporting players for the "modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs." James Jordan, who has appeared in Sheridan's Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and Special Ops: Lioness, will play Dale Bradley, "a petroleum engineer and a blue-collar bear of a man." When Calls the Heart's Kayla Wallace will play Rebecca Savage, "an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney"; country music star and actor Mark Collie will play a West Texas sheriff; and Paulina Chávez will play Ariana, "a young mother whose family has suffered a misfortune." The show will also star Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland ...

