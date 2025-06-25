In brief: Judge Judy stars in 'Justice on Trial' trailer and more

Paramount+ with Showtime has rebranded. The streaming service informed its subscribers on June 23 that the name of its ad-free plan will no longer be called Paramount+ with Showtime. The service will now be called Paramount+ Premium. According to its website, Paramount+ says the name change "reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers." ...

Judge Judy is back on the bench. Prime Video released the trailer for her new series, Justice on Trial. The show is set to debut all eight of its episodes on July 21. The show follows Judge Judy Sheindlin as she puts the American justice system on trial in a true-crime series spotlighting cases that did not necessarily feel "just" ...

Ransom Canyon is coming back for more. The Josh Duhamel-led series has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Deadline reports. The romantic Western also stars Minka Kelly. Its renewal comes a little over two months after the 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix ...

