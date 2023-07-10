In Brief: Jennifer Garner reprising 'Elektra' character for 'Deadpool 3', and more

Jennifer Garner will return as the Marvel assassin-for-hire Elektra for Deadpool 3, alongside Ryan Reynolds, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Garner first played Elektra in the 2000 film Daredevil, opposite Ben Affleck in the lead role, and reprised the role two year later in a spinoff centering the character. She joins Hugh Jackman, who is set to play Wolverine once again. Deadpool 3 is slated for a May 23, 2024 release...

All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, best known for his groundbreaking role as a trans character on the soap show, has died, Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman announced on Twitter. Carlson was 48. The cause and location of his death have not been revealed. The actor had been on the daytime TV series since 2006, coming to the show as a character named Zarf in August 2006, then returned that November as a trans woman named Zoe...

Betta St. John, who played the island girl Liat in the original Broadway production of South Pacific and starred as a princess alongside Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr in the MGM romantic comedy Dream Wife, died June 23 of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Brighton, England. Her son, TV producer Roger Grant, broke the news to The Hollywood Reporter, noting she was 93. St. John was married to English actor-singer Peter Grant from 1952 until his death from cancer in 1992 at age 69...

