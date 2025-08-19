In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Costner to star in 'Honeymoon with Harry' and more

Apple Original Films has acquired the new sports comedy The Dink. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum helmed the film, which stars Jake Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save his struggling club, decides to get in on the pickleball craze. Ben Stiller produced the film and co-stars. Also part of the ensemble cast are Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris and Chloe Fineman ...

Jasmine Blackborow is the latest to join Netflix's series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Deadline reports that the actress will play Charlotte Lucas, the best friend of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Emma Corrin stars in the series, which is currently in production ...

Honeymoon with Harry is coming to the big screen with two big names. Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner are set to star in the film for Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a man who decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law after his fiancée dies two days before their wedding ...

