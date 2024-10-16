In brief: 'Invincible' season 3 premiere date, 'The Penguin's' ratings surge and more

Prime Video has set Feb. 6 as the premiere date for season 3 of its adult animated superhero series Invincible. A teaser trailer shows Walton Goggins' Cecil dragging Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson for his lack of preparation for future Viltrumite attacks. "And don't even get me started on your little four-month vacation right in the middle of things. We all sure loved that," quips Cecil in reference to the show's midseason break during season 2. The all-star voice cast also includes Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen and Mark Hamill ...

The Wrap reports the fourth episode of Max's Batman spinoff series The Penguin racked up 1.7 million U.S. viewers across HBO and its streaming service, according to Warner Bros. Discovery viewing data. That marks a 21.43% increase from the series premiere on Sept. 19, which scored 1.4 million cross-platform viewers. The Penguin has also attracted 13 million U.S. viewers in less than a month. The Penguin's first four episodes are now streaming on Max, with new episodes debuting Sundays on HBO and Max ...

Netflix is developing the movie Pride, based on Haitian American author Ibi Zoboi's 2018 teen novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The modern-day take on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is set in Brooklyn's Bushwick section, where Afro-Latina teen Zuri Benitez and her wealthy neighbor Darius Darcy share an attraction to each other, despite their prejudices against each other, forcing Zuri to reconsider her beliefs about pride, prejudice and home ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.