In brief: 'Good Omens' returning with one 90-minute episode and more

The third and final season of the Prime Video series Good Omens will be short and sweet. The entire season will consist of one 90-minute episode. Neil Gaiman's fantasy series follows various characters, all trying to either encourage or prevent an imminent Armageddon, as seen through the eyes of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley — played respectively by Michael Sheen and David Tennant. Jon Hamm also stars as Gabriel, the leader of the forces of Heaven. Gaiman, who had contributed to the writing of the series finale, will not be involved with the show when production resumes in 2025, after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women back in July ...

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for Prime Target, the new conspiracy thriller starring The White Lotus breakout Leo Woodall and Black Adam's Quintessa Swindell. The series, according to the streaming service, follows Woodall as a brilliant young mathematician on the verge of a major breakthrough that will give him the key to every computer in the world. An unseen enemy trying to destroy his idea throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent played by Swindell, who helps him unravel the conspiracy. The series launches with two episodes on Jan. 22 ...

Variety reports Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap is once again teaming up with its Barbie collaborators Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group for a feature film adaptation based on Emily Brontë's classic novel Wuthering Heights, in which she'll star opposite Euphoria's Jacob Elordi. According to Variety, MRC is financing the film, LuckyChap is producing, and Emerald Fennell wrote and will direct and produce the adaptation ...

