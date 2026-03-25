In brief: 'For All Mankind' renewed for sixth, final season and more

For All Mankind has been renewed for a sixth and final season on Apple TV. This announcement comes just ahead of the season 5 debut, which premieres on Friday. A new episode of the fifth season will debut weekly until the May 29 finale. A spinoff called Star City then makes its debut on the same date. "Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we've always hoped," said creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi ...

Jumanji 3 will now release two weeks later than originally planned. Sony Pictures has shifted the theatrical release of Jumanji 3 from its previous date of Dec. 11 to the more festive date of Dec. 25. This shift means it will release after the launches of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, both of which arrive in theaters on Dec. 18. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Danny DeVito and Nick Jonas star in the new Jumanji sequel ...

Criminal Minds: Evolution will premiere season 19 to Paramount+ on May 28. The show has also been renewed for its 20th season, which will release in 2027. Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie is set to guest star in the upcoming season ...

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