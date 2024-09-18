In brief: First trailers for 'Woman of the Hour' and 'Heartstoppers' season 3 and more

Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for Woman of the Hour, starring Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut. The "stranger-than-fiction story," based on real events, follows "an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree whose lives intersect when they're cast on an episode of The Dating Game," according to a synopsis in the teaser's description. Woman of the Hour, starring Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto, premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix ...

The trailer for season 3 of the Netflix drama Heartstopper, released on Sept. 17, features Charlie and Nick — played respectively by Joe Locke and Kit Connor — looking to take their relationship to the next level. As their relationship blossoms and "they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan," according to the official synopsis. Heartstopper season 3 launches Oct. 3 on Netflix ...

Apple TV+ has canceled its TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam's 1981 cult classic Time Bandits after just one season, according to Variety. The fantasy series, created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi, follows "a ragtag group of thieves" — led by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow — "and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents — and the world," per the streaming service ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.