In brief: Dan Levy's upcoming Netflix series gets title and more

Antony Starr is saying goodbye to The Boys. The actor, who portrayed Homelander in the Prime Video series, shared a lengthy tribute to Instagram on Wednesday, giving his first comments about the show ending since it wrapped production in July. "Difficult to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It's truly been the highlight of my career," Starr wrote on Instagram ...

Dan Levy's upcoming Netflix series now has a title. The new comedy series will be called Big Mistakes. Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf also star in the show, which follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the organized crime world ...

Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley are teaming up for a new Hulu series. The actresses are set to star in and executive produce the limited series Count My Lies. The show is based on the novel of the same name, which follows compulsive liar Sloane (Woodley) who fibs her way into a nanny position for the charismatic Violet (Lohan) ...

