In Brief: COVID sidelines 'Sherri', Steve Martin's Vegas show

Days after becoming one of the only daytime talk show host to return for the fall amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Sherri Shepherd has paused production on Sherri after testing positive for COVID-19. "Unfortunately, Sherri has tested positive for COVID. The show will return with original episodes as soon as possible," the show announced on its Instagram Stories. The post also included a statement from Shepherd that read, "I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week ... As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time." Encore performances of the show will air for the remainder of the week...

Steve Martin has postponed his September 22 and 23 shows in Las Vegas. "Dear fans and enemies, unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday has to be postponed because of rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy," the Only Murders in the Building star -- likely referring to himself -- said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your tickets will be honored with an added "date-moving tax," of nine thousand dollars," he joked...

The fallout from accusations of rape and sexual assault leveled against Russell Brand continued on Wednesday, September 20, when his 2009 comedy special, Russell Brand In New York, was taken off Paramount+, according to Deadline. It follows Channel 4 and BBC earlier this week removing TV and audio shows featuring Brand, the comedian's YouTube videos losing their monetization ability and his live tour being put on hold...

