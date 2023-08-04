In Brief: 'Barbie' streaming plans, and more

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that Barbie will start streaming on Max in the fall, according to Deadline. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, crossed the $400 million mark at the domestic box office on Thursday, August 3 in its 14th day, beating Top Gun: Maverick and Super Mario Bros. Movie to that mark, which both crossed in within 18 days. Barbie is expected to cross the $1 billion mark globally on either Sunday or Monday...

Uma Thurman stars opposite her daughter Maya Hawke in the upcoming dark comedy thriller The Kill Room, which dropped its first trailer on Thursday. Thurman plays "an art dealer who teams with a hitman and his boss -- played respectively by Joe Manganiello and Samuel L. Jackson -- for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld," per the films official logline. Hawke appears as one of the many figures involved in the criminal triangle...

Animal Control's Joel McHale and Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett will star in the new TV movie Office Race, set to debut September 4 on Comedy Central, according to Deadline. Office Race follows "an unambitious office worker -- played by Bennett -- who goes to great lengths —- specifically 26.2 miles—to one up his exercise-obsessed, micromanaging boss portrayed by McHale" -- per the outlet. Kelsey Grammer, Alyson Hannigan and J.B. Smoove also star...

