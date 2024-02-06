In Brief: Apple TV+ drops trailer for 2024 slate, and more

Apple TV+ released a sizzle reel of its 2024 slate of projects. Included is the already streaming Oscar-nominated Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as Masters of the Air, the World War II epic starring Austin Butler that has begun rolling out. Others include the highly anticipated new series Palm Royale, starring Allison Janney and Kristen Wiig; Constellation with Noomi Rapace; The New Look with Ben Mendelsohn andJuliette Binoche; Sugar with Colin Farrell; Jake Gyllenhaal's remake of Presumed Innocent; and the documentary The Dynasty: New England Patriots ...

Production is officially underway on season 1 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the prequel series to the Starz time-traveling drama Outlander. The 10-episode series will "center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie" — played by Condor's Nest's Jamie Roy and Pennyworth's Harriet Slater — per the cable network. The "love story ... will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain." The series is being filmed in Scotland ...

A new, yet-to-be-titled Jurassic Park movie is slated for a July 2, 2025, release, with Bullet Train's David Leitch in talks to direct, according to Deadline. Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp will pen the script for the movie, to be executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. The film will start a fresh storyline for the decades' old franchise, per the outlet. It's not clear if any previous stars, such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern or Jeff Goldblum, will return ...

CBS reports viewership of Sunday's 66th Annual Grammy Awards telecast on CBS was up 34% from last year, averaging 16.9 viewers -- a four-year high for the awards show, based on Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national and Out of Home ratings for Sunday, February 5 and internal data. Live 3-day viewership should lift hat number past 17 million viewers. The Grammys remains the No. 1 music awards show for the 18th consecutive year. The show also recorded its highest viewership on Paramount, up 173% from a year ago, and ranked as the top social media event of 2024, so far ...

