'Bridgerton' Season 4, Part 1 trailer puts the spotlight on Benedict -- with a Cinderella twist

L-R: Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of 'Bridgerton.' (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Dearest gentle reader, the trailer for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1 is finally here -- and "all the eyes of the ton" are on Benedict Bridgerton.

The trailer features Luke Thompson as Benedict and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, his love interest, and it packs all the romance and magic we all have been longing for.

The trailer opens with Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte introducing another social season, and Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington kicking things off as Lady Whistledown.

Penelope then focuses on Benedict, who is described as the "season's most notorious gentleman," with a clip of his mother, Ruth Gemmell's Violet Bridgerton, telling him to get his act together and "meet the right young lady."

Clips of Violet planning a masquerade ball are interspersed with clips of a new household in Mayfair, where Sophie is the family's maid. Sophie has a Cinderella moment as she attends the ball in a borrowed silver gown and a mask that hides her identity. She meets an intrigued Benedict, but when the clock strikes midnight, she runs away, leaving only her glove behind.

Benedict spends the rest of the trailer searching for her, never realizing that the maid he keeps running into is his dream woman.

"Behind the cover of a mask, anything can happen," Lady Whistledown says in the trailer, adding, "With a little imagination, the impossible seems possible."

The season is based on Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, with the first four episodes. Part 2 will arrive on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

