'Bridgerton' bucks: Netflix says show brought more than $350 million to the UK

Most people know Bridgerton is a hit for Netflix, but the show is also a hit for the U.K. economy. The show and its spin-off, Queen Charlotte, have reportedly boosted Britain's bottom line to the tune of a quarter of a billion pounds — or more than $350 million.

To salute the show and its economic boon for the Brits, creator Shonda Rhimes opened trading at London Stock Exchange on Friday.

According to Netflix, Rhimes' Regency-era hit and its spin-off have benefitted some 5,000 U.K. businesses over the past five years.

What's more, tourism inspired by Shonda's shows has injected more than $6.2 million into the local economies of Bath, Bristol and surrounding areas in which they're shot.

Rhimes said in a statement Friday, "The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings. The shows have also had a seismic impact on the UK economy. ... It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder."

Perhaps not coincidentally, in March 2024 Rhimes was made an honorary Commander of the British Empire by King Charles III "in recognition of contribution to UK-US relations."

Anna Mallett, a VP of Production at Netflix, said in part, "We're so excited about the part we've played in bringing these stories to the world. As well as an economic boost, the shows have had a huge cultural impact. The UK is our home, and this is one part of our huge investment in creating stories our members will love."

