Body of Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade found

Milton Police say that a body recovered from a pond by divers is believed to be DJ Young Slade/Nathan Smith, the son of rapper Lil Jon. Official confirmation of the identity will come from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

lil jon Screenshot

The body was discovered around noon. No foul play is expected but an investigation is ongoing.

There was some activity near Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road where DJ Young Slade was last seen. We were all hoping it wasn’t the 27-year-old, but when they moved the media away from the scene in the view of yellow tape, those closest to him had a strong feeling.