After 29 days of searching, the body of Gary Jones, the Atlanta educator who went missing on Lake Oconee with his fiancé Joycelyn Wilson has been found.

Gary and Joycelyn vanished during a boating trip for his 50th birthday on Feb. 8th.

His body was found around 75-100 yards away from where her body was located a month ago.