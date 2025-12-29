Beyonce closes out 2025 as Billionaire

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

As Forbes reports, “A bold pivot to country music led to the most successful concert tour in the genre’s history and helped Cowboy Carter lasso a 10-figure fortune—becoming just the fifth musician to do so. “

Bey’s Cowboy Carter album and tour made her the highest-grossing Black and R&B artist ever. The tour was the highest grossing country tour in history ($400 Million). At the Grammys, she made history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Prior to that, her Renaissance tour grossed $600 million.