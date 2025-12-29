Beyonce closes out 2025 as Billionaire

As Forbes reports, “A bold pivot to country music led to the most successful concert tour in the genre’s history and helped Cowboy Carter lasso a 10-figure fortune—becoming just the fifth musician to do so. “
Bey’s Cowboy Carter album and tour made her the highest-grossing Black and R&B artist ever. The tour was the highest grossing country tour in history ($400 Million). At the Grammys, she made history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. Prior to that, her Renaissance tour grossed $600 million.