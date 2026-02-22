Ben Crump honors local leaders at 2nd Annual Human Rights Honors

At the 2nd Annual Ben Crump Human Rights Honors which celebrates contemporary leaders whose work reflects the enduring spirit of the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms received the Public Service Award!

Toni Moore had a chance to catch up with her on the red carpet where she talked about the most pressing issue for Georgians right now and the legacy of Civil Rights Icon Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Other honorees included:

Bishop Talbert Swan Faith Based Activism Award

John Johnson Rising Star Award

Cameron Cleveland Emerging Leader Award

Rushion McDonald Media Mogul Award

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher Equity & Justice Award

They also gave away 6 scholarships to Morris Brown students!