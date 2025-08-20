Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson, a real life “Love & Basketball”...

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 18: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with boyfriend Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prior to the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When it comes to basketball power couples, it doesn’t get any bigger and better than Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson. Their accolades speak for themselves. Bam, a member of the NBA’s Miami Heat and A’ja, a member of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces have been dating for quite some time, but have only gone public recently.

Everyone knew they were friends, but it wasn’t until the 2024 Olympics in Paris that people began to speculate on whether or not the two were actually an item. They were always seen together and they couldn’t resist hyping each other up before their respective games with Team USA.

It became public knowledge when A’ja made the trip to Miami in the middle of her WNBA season to see Bam receive the key to the city. She sat right next to Bam’s mom.

These days, the two can be seen wearing each other’s clothes on social media. When it comes to relationships, it’s only a matter of time before she takes your hoodie. Might as well return the favor. Let’s give it up for this real life Love & Basketball story.