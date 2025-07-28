'Avatar: Fire and Ash' official trailer shows off new Na'vi clan, creatures

Sivako! The official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived.

Audiences who visited the movie theater to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps on its opening weekend were treated to the trailer debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now it makes its official release for all fans to get their first glimpse of the new landscapes, clans and creatures in the third film in the Avatar franchise.

James Cameron returns to Pandora to direct a new story for Na'vi leader Jake Sully, his wife, Neytiri, and the rest of the Sully family.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are back in their lead roles alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Kate Winslet.

"You can not live like this, baby. In hate," Jake Sully says to Neytiri in the trailer.

Also in the trailer are a new group of Na'vi called the Mangkwan clan, who appear to have the ability to control fire. We see parts of the Pandoran forest burned down as it looks like these people have aligned with the villainous Miles Quaritch.

"Your goddess has no dominion here," Chaplin's Varang, the leader of the Mangkwan clan, says right before the trailer ends.

The original Avatar film is the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It was released in 2009. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, debuted in 2022 and is currently the third-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

