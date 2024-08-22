Atlanta singer Tonay Marie set to perform at Copper Cove, working on new music

ATLANTA — Talented, passionate and versatile Atlanta singer, song-writer Tonay Marie said she is very excited for her upcoming show at Copper Cove in Atlanta on Wednesday night and can’t wait for fans to listen to some of her new projects.

Tonay Marie is originally from California, but has lived in several cities across the United States including Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta. She moved to Atlanta several years ago and says she goes back and forth between Atlanta and Houston frequently.

On Wednesday evening, fans can watch Tonay Marie perform at Copper Cove at 1782 Cheshire Bridge Rd. in northeast Atlanta. Her set begins at 11 p.m.

“I’m truly excited as this is a new location of a popular night spot in the city. Copper Cove is a true gem of the city where Atlanta’s who’s who are usually there from Jay Z, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Monica, 2 Chainz and more,” she said.

Copper Cove is full of great vibes, great food, great music and a great environment for people to enjoy in Atlanta.

“I’m appreciative and grateful for everyone who listens to me, pours into me, and follows me. I’m excited,” Tonay Marie said.

She said the stars aligned when she met NuFace, a prominent hip-hop historian, entrepreneur and fellow music lover in Atlanta earlier this year. They’ve been working together with fellow Atlanta hip-hop artist Quisha on new music.

Among her many influences are music icons Erykah Badu, 2 Pac, Outkast, Lauryn Hill and Al Green.

She said she loves a good beat that inspires her soul and pen, she loves positive energy and inspiring others with her music.

She released her latest album titled, “Next Phase” in 2023. She has released several singles including “Eat It,” “Sitting Pretty,” “Next Phase” “Hesitation” “Na Na” and more.

She said she is currently working on a new project to follow up on the her “Next Phase” album titled, “Nu Phase.”

“I’m working with great artists now. J Lock, Quisha, this young lady Tonay Marie, and T Villa. I’m working with a great stable of artists. I think if NuFace was there, how can I help someone with their passions,” NuFace previously said.

She has recently reflected on her long journey and thanked her fans for supporting her over the years.

“I thank you because I’m not perfect, but I’m still trying. I thank you for trying with me on the journey,” Tonay Marie said.

Her music is available on all streaming platforms.

You can listen to her music on Spotify by clicking the link here.