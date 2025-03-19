Atlanta rapper, entrepreneur King Harris releases new EP ‘Be Ready’

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur King Harris is living up to his title as the self-proclaimed “New King of the South.”

The multi-talented artist recently released his new EP titled, “Be Ready,” a seven-track project where he focuses on bodying tracks lyrically while embodying dedication, hunger and grit.

King, whose rap name is Kid Saiyan, is the son of Atlanta music icons and philanthropists T.I. and Tiny Harris.

But he will be the first to tell you he is focused on creating his own lane.

“The EP will be a small piece of the big puzzle,” he said. “It is a small demonstration of what I’m capable of. The EP is the teaser of all of the vibes in my music. I don’t think people heard me for my music yet and I feel like the EP is going to change that.”

The first track is titled “Sleeping Giant” and it serves as a reminder to not sleep on the passionate 20-year-old rapper.

“I’m a humble man. I know there are times where I don’t seem like I’m humble. Sleeping Giant is a song saying to let me be,” King said. “Don’t judge a book by its cover. I make music for the people who stand up for themselves. I make music for the people who have morals and principles. Its entertainment purposes only. I’m about being a real man and entrepreneur.”

Mega Man is a “club vibe” and a fun song.

“I was at the point where I was recording melodic songs and slow songs. That’s where I came with Mega Man,” he said. “I’m not worried about gaining attention. I’m not worried about trying to be in the topic of discussion, it just happens. Bang Bang is a form of self-defense and protecting myself.”

King says his favorite track on the EP is “Pop It.”

“I’m popping it on a different level on that song. I put the wordplay together and I feel that is a good body of work. That song is me popping it in different ways,” King said. “That song is showing people that there is really levels to this.”

In August of 2024, King released his new single “Locked In” that is available on all streaming platforms.

In January, he released the music video to his promising new song “Lock In.” The music video was directed by legendary music video director Phillyflyboy.

In addition to his new EP, King has been working on new projects.

“I made the term “standing on business” worldwide,” he previously said. “Not saying that I made it, but I made it pop. I sell the merchandise outside the Trap Music Museum. I give the tourists a memory they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

King recently became a new father and said his son brings him new inspiration.

“It’s a gift. It’s the biggest blessing that God gave me. He motivates me to be better and do the things for him that my father did for me,” King said.

In 2023, King starred in T.I.’s hood comedy film “Da ‘Partments” as Trent and he created his annual Wild Fest. He says fans will “see how Trent handled his love life” in the sequel.

He is working on a new album titled, “King” which pays homage to his father T.I.’s fourth studio album. T.I.’s “King” album was released in March of 2006 during the same week that the movie “ATL” was released.

“My main focus is getting my album out that I’m doing after my dad’s “King” album,” he continued. “We’re doing Wild Fest every year. I have an Atlanta-based Grand Theft Auto 5 server that I’m working on, and my Standing on Business clothing line. I’ve put my foot into so many different doors. I appreciate everybody staying tuned and rocking with me.”

King says fans can also look forward to more collaborations with his family in the future.

“I got a song with pops and Domani. I have to get one with Messiah, and my mom and the OMG Girlz too. Me and Domani did something not too long ago.”

King offered encouraging words for anyone chasing their dreams.

“Don’t quit.” he said. The day you quit could be the day you make it. Stay true to yourself. If you stand for nothing, you will fall for everything. Do it for the people who love you and want you to win.”