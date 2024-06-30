Atlanta legend DJ Jaycee ‘always gravitated towards the record player’

ATLANTA – When it comes to the Mount Rushmore of DJs in Atlanta, DJ Greg Street, DJ Nabs, DJ Jelly, DJ Toomp, DJ Drama, and DJ Jaycee are among the names often mentioned as among the best and who paved the way for future generations.

WSB Radio spoke to DJ Jaycee during Black Music Month about his life, career and the art of DJing.

DJ Jaycee, whose real name is Jayson Reid, said his undying love for music came from his family growing up in Detroit.

“I have had a love for records since I was a baby in the crib,” DJ Jaycee told WSB Radio. “There are pictures of me in the crib sleeping with records. There are pictures of me in a highchair holding records. I was always fascinated with the records and that is where it started.”

Music is truly in his blood, he says.

DJ Jaycee playing with records when he was a kid. (DJ Jaycee Family photo)

“My great grandmother had a record store in Detroit called C and J Records. I was just mesmerized with records,” he said.

DJ Jaycee used to pay close attention to his mother and fondly recalled how she held a record and put the needle to it.

“As far as putting music together, my mother said, ‘Before I started walking, I always gravitated towards the record player. I used to watch her put records on. “One day, she was in the bathroom and she thought someone was breaking in the house’ and she found out it was just me playing with the record.”

Whenever there was a party or a cookout, he said his family would put him in charge of the music. His passion and his dedication to his craft early on would pay dividends later as he saved all of his money from his allowance to buy his first record, a 45 by a soul group called, The New Birth. “It’s the Dream Merchant.

He said that his family moved to Georgia when he was in junior high, and he would go back and forth for several years until permanently moving to Georgia in the summer of 1984.

There was an upper classman at a high school who would DJ at his junior high dances and he had two turntables and a mixer. He had a whole crate full of records. Any records that the DJ played that DJ Jaycee liked, he said he wrote in his notebook.

DJ Jaycee spinning old school records (DJ Jaycee family photo)

“I would go to Record Par, Northland Mall in Detroit and to Professionals Records to locate some of these records,” he said. “I had records, but I didn’t have a mixer. I had a boom box that had a very good pause button on it.”

He learned to make mixes using the pause button.

“Moving down to Georgia, the first place that I lived was in Clarkston, outside of Stone Mountain. Moving here was a culture shock because for one, it didn’t snow here,” he continued.

His parents encouraged him to join the band in elementary school where he eventually learned about song structure.

“Everything goes hand in hand with DJing. I was learning this in the fifth grade, not knowing everything that I was learning was going to serve me in the future,” he said.

He said he used to work at an Athlete’s Foot store inside Rio Mall in Atlanta where he met a man named Serious.

“He told me of a radio station called Georgia 88.5 Rhythm and Vibes that played nothing but hip-hop,” said DJ Jaycee. “I heard the host Randall Moore say they were looking for DJs and to send a 15-20 minute mix to the station. He liked it.”

Then, he began to earn more opportunities in his career.

“I was spinning on four different radio stations. 88.5, 89.3, 90.5, and 91.4,” he said. “I had that under my belt before going to V-103.”

DJ Nabs was the So So Deff DJ at the time. Whenever he was on the road with Xscape and Da Brat, he would let DJ Jaycee fill in for him.

“This is how I got my foot in the door. I would fill in on occasions,” DJ Jaycee said.

DJ Jaycee looking at old school records (Sirnette/Sirnette)

He once made a tape with a personality named Tasha Love that they submitted to Hot 97.5 [currently Hot 107.9]. The program director at the time said it was “wack.”

“I used Stephen Atwoods’ denial of my mix as motivation. I carried that for a long time,” he said.

One day, DJ Jaycee got a call from the Music Director who said she loved his mixing and wanted to hire him at V-103, but there was a catch. The mixers weren’t getting paid from radio stations at that time. He gained notoriety by mixing live and spinning live on the radio.

DJ Greg Street took him under his wing at V-103. DJ Jaycee says he has the “upmost respect” for DJ Greg Street for not only helping him in his career, but for paving the way for other generations.

“Greg taught me how to format my music for commercial radio,” he said. “I learned a variety of other lessons.”

He played in about four clubs around the metro Atlanta area every week for years until September 2000, when Atlanta rap icon Ludacris brought him to Disturbing Tha Peace records as his official DJ where they worked together for 11 years.

One day in 1996, Chaka Zulu introduced him to his intern at Hot 97.5 named Chris Bridges.

“Ludacris said to me, ‘yo I be hearing you on the radio at 88.5 man.’ And he quoted a specific mix that I did. So, that let me know that he really listened to what I did on the air. This was before he was Chris Luva Luva and was still learning the ropes.”

Over the next few years, DJ Jaycee frequently seen Bridges in the same clubs he was DJing in Georgia.

“He seen I can rock parties,” DJ Jaycee said. “He was selling his first single “What’s Your Fantasy” independently. He had a singles release party for “What’s Your Fantasy” at a club in Buckhead called Chili Pepper. While I was rocking his record, he told me he had some shows coming up and said he wanted me to come rock with him.”

DJ Jaycee recalled Ludacris celebrating his debut album “Back for the First Time” at a release party at Earwax Records in Atlanta in 2000.

Ludacris Album Release Party Flyer at Earwax Records in Atlanta on Oct. 16, 2000. (DJ Jaycee/DJ Jaycee)

“One day, he asked me what I thought his second single should be,” DJ Jaycee said. “I told him “Southern Hospitality.” The radio version and album version sounded completely different. When that single hit, that is when we started doing more shows. We started doing shows originally in the south.

DJ Jaycee recalled doing a show in Myrtle Beach, Va. and Ludacris opened for Ja Rule in November 2000. The set was 15 minutes at that time.

“This was where I knew Luda was about to be a big southern rap star. There was a time we opened for OutKast and Ja Rule. The tide started turning around 2002 when Ja Rule would open for us. We did the Howard University Homecoming, shows in Philly, Buffalo, Boston, New York, Providence, and all over the place.”

Traveling around the world and rocking out venues of thousands of people was a “great experience” to DJ Jaycee for 11 years as Ludacris’ official DJ.

“It helped me just being a music lover,” he said.

DJ Jaycee with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. DJ Jaycee with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. (sirnette/sirnette)

DJ Jaycee at The Eastern DJ Jaycee at The Eastern (sirnette/Sirnette)

He recalls meeting DJ Drama in 1996 when he was still a Clark-Atlanta student. Years later, DJ Drama invited him to join the Aphilliates, a group that included Don Cannon and DJ Sense.

“My very first mixtape as an Aphilliate was in 2005. They had the hottest mixtapes in the streets,” said DJ Jaycee. “I wanted to make mixtapes that really reflected my personality.”

DJ Jaycee is keeping busy on the radio station 102.9 on Saturday nights and doing a mix on Georgia Radio Hall of Famer Ryan Cameron’s Show.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be doing that. I have been doing different events. I’m doing a cruise in September, and I’ll be doing more this year,” he said.

He is grateful for all of the people who helped him on his journey and the people who continue to support him.

“For a while, I was lost,” he said. “Now, I do some of the clearest thinking I have done in my entire life. I am surrounded by people who want me to be what I’m truly capable of. I have made a living playing records. I would play records every day for free. They say when you love your job, it does not feel like work.”