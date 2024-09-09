Atlanta hip-hop legend Don P wins at 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta hip-hop legend, producer, and entrepreneur Don P of Trillville won an award for producing the hit song “What It Is (Block Boy)” by singer Doechii and rapper Kodak Black at the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Thursday night.

The song is a sample of the 2004 hit “Some Cut” with Trillville and Atlanta rap legend Lil Scrappy. According to the BMI, “What It Is (Block Boy)” was among a list of others that received the “most performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and digital streaming services over the past year.” Among the other producers on the song was fellow Atlanta hip-hop icon Lil Jon.

“It’s dope. It’s inspiring. It is cool to be diverse,” Don P said. “ I’m happy to be able to do a lot of things whether its producing, making beats, writing for different artists, or making my own records with Trillville.”

Growing up in Decatur, Don P, whose real name is Donnell Prince, said music was a constant in his life and it inspired him to want to create his own music. Among Don P’s biggest influences growing up was Master P. Timberland and Lil Jon. He previously said Lil Jon, Vince Phillips, and countless others paved the way for Trillville not only as young artists, but for believing in them early on in their career.

“There’s no way we would’ve been able to do what we did without the people paying the way,” Don P previously said. “Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Jazze Pha, Pastor Troy, Rico Wade, Dallas Austin, Outkast and Goodie Mob. All these people who came before us.”

Don P has rapped, produced or written on several solo and group albums, mixtapes and hits in his career including “Neva Eva,” “Some Cut,” “Get Some Crunk in Yo System,” “Rise and Shine,” “Bad Feeling,” “Don P,” released in 2012 and included “Both Sides,” “This is All I Need,” “Without You,” “On Me,” and more. He’s also released several albums and mixtapes with Trillville including “The King of Crunk & BME Recordings Present: Trillville & Lil Scrappy” in 2004, “Straight Up. No Chase” in 2008, “3 Da’ Hard Way” in 2011, and “Dat Drip” in 2018. He released the mixtape “Target Practice” with hip-hop icon DJ Scream several years ago.

“It makes you want to keep creating and keep coming out with classics from here on out. Its inspiration to keep going. When you make a classic, it never goes away.”

In addition to the many songs he’s rapped on, Don P has produced for many rappers including Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Yung Joc, T-Pain, Roscoe Dash, and others.

Don P and fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy released “Get Active” in 2023 and recently released an album together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, “The King of Crunk & BME Recordings Present: Trillville & Lil Scrappy.”

Don P is working on the new Trillville biopic called “Welcome to Crunkville.” The movie will show the trials and tribulations that Trillville experienced in their lives and careers. Popular hip-hop historian, and culture innovator “NuFace” will play Lil Jon in the movie. Don P said it is expected to be released sometime next year.

After more than 20 years in the game, Don P is reflective on his journey and grateful for his longevity in the music business.

“It’s an honor and a blessing,” he said. “As long as you’re consistent and love music and put your love for music first, you can last as long as you want. I’m looking forward to another 20 years in the game.”