Ariana Grande is saying “Thank U, Next” to her blonde era

Photos: Ariana Grande through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Ariana Grande attends the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
By Leeann Reilly

Ariana Grande surprises fans by revealing her natural brunette hair as she begins the press tour for Wicked: For Good.

The pop star shared a selfie showcasing her darker locks styled in loose waves, a departure from her character’s signature blonde hair.

Grande quoted Glinda in the caption, hinting at her continued method dressing for the sequel’s promotion.

“it’s good to see me, isn’t it? 🫧"

Stylist Law Roach has been planning out her Wicked: For Good ensembles, promising imaginative and dreamy looks for the press circuit.

Are you a fan of the brunette look or do you prefer her blone locks? Let us know in the comments!

