Apple TV says 'Shrinking' will return for season 2 in October

Apple TV+

By Stephen Iervolino

Apple TV+ has revealed its Jason Segel/Harrison Ford dramedy Shrinking will return for a 12-episode second season on Oct. 16.

Co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show's second season will debut with two installments, followed by one new episode every subsequent Wednesday until a Dec. 25 finale.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica WilliamsLuke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinleyChrista Miller also appears, and Goldstein will pop in as a special guest star in season 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

