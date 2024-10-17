Apple TV+ renews 'Shrinking' for a third season

Apple TV+ has renewed the Jason Segel/Harrison Ford series Shrinking for a third season. The news comes as the first two episodes of season 2 premiered on the streaming service Wednesday.

"I'm so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material," series co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence shares. "I'm even luckier that they are people I'd want to spend time with anyway."

He adds, "So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

Shrinking, which debuted in January 2023, stars Segel as a therapist, still grieving after the loss of his wife, who decides to ignore his training and ethics and tell his clients exactly what he thinks they should do.

In addition to Segel and Ford, the series stars Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie and Ted McGinley, with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein making a guest appearance in season 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.