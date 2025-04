Anthony Edwards granted request for no visitation with daughter or custody

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 21: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

There was a rumor that NBA superstar Anthony Edwards wanted to give the mother of one of his daughters a million dollars and cut ties with her and the kid.

The mother, Ayesha Howard, who reportedly has another baby with rapper Lil Baby, quickly shut those rumors down, but Edwards has officially been granted his request for no custody or visitation in the ongoing paternity case.

Howard has now been awarded full custody of their child, Aubri.