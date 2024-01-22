Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning star in 'Ripley' official teaser

The official teaser for the new limited series Ripley is here.

Actors Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning appear in the black and white teaser for the limited series, which will be released in early April.

In the heart-pounding teaser, audiences are introduced to the mysterious Tom Ripley, played by Scott.

In one clip, a voice is heard saying, "You're a very hard man to find. No address, phone, office."

Another voice says, "Tom. Who is Tom?"

A synopsis for the highly anticipated upcoming series states that the show will follow Tom Ripley, "a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York," who is "hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home."

"Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder," the synopsis continues.

The series is based on Patricia Highsmith's Tom Ripley novels, the first of which is titled, The Talented Mr. Ripley. The novel, released in 1955, has been adapted several times, first as an episode in the TV series Studio One in 1956, and later in several films, including the 1999 film of the same name starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Ripley will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 4.

