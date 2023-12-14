Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, his rep confirms

Andre Braugher, the actor known for hit television shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, died from lung cancer, his rep confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness, his rep, Jennifer Allen, said earlier this week. He was 61.

The award-winning actor got his start in film in the Oscar-winning drama Glory, which he starred in alongside Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman.

Following Glory, he starred in Kojak between 1989 and 1990, but it was his breakout role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the 1993 drama series Homicide: Life on the Street that earned him two Emmy nominations, as well as a win in 1998, and Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998 for individual achievement in drama.

His role as Capt. Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine also earned him two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations.

Following the news of his death, many in Hollywood, including his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars, paid tribute to him.

"I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon," Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, who played his character's wife on Homicide, and their three sons.

