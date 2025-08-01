'And Just Like That...' to end with season 3

And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City revival is coming to an end.

The current season of the popular HBO Max series will be its last, concluding in a two-part finale airing in August, series showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King announced Friday.

King said he came to the conclusion that the series should end while writing the final episode of season 3, which is currently airing.

"SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season," King wrote, referring to Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw on the show. "It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

And Just Like That... debuted in December 2021. It follows the New York City-based group of friends made famous on Sex and the City as they navigate "the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," HBO Max said at the time of the show's debut.

In addition to Parker, returning Sex and the City cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis starred in the show.

Parker, Nixon and Davis each took to social media Friday to post about the announcement of the series' ending.

"I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love," Davis wrote. "And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever."

Parker shared a video montage on social media of clips from the show, along with a tribute to her character and the show.

"Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," Parker captioned the video. "I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all."

Parker added that both she and King saw "this chapter [as] complete."

She concluded with a special message to fans, writing, "I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do."

