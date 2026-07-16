An Insect Made A Cameo During a Live TV Broadcast

Texas zoo is letting you name a cockroach after an ex

Rachel Minnetoff of KTLA is the REAL MVP as she was able to pull off one of the most horrifying moments to me on live TV.

She was just reporting the news as usual when all of the sudden a flying cockroach made an appearance crawling up her neck and landed on her microphone.

Let me tell you, there is absolutely NO way I would have been able to keep my cool if something like that happened to me. Honestly, I turn into a karate master while walking into a spider web.

However, her colleagues gave her props for not folding under pressure.

Her bravery and composure need to be studied!