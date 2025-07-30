Amy Witherite blesses 200 families at back-to-school ‘Shoesday’ event with Toni and Tony

ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 – 1-800-TruckWreck , powered by Witherite Law Group , partnered with KISS 104.1 FM, Atlanta’s R&B station, to host the second annual free back-to-school “Shoesday” giveaway. Designed to provide new shoes to school-aged youth as they return to school, “Shoesday” took place at Sole Play – a one-stop shop for fashion, gaming and community - in Decatur, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 29.

Though the event started at 6 a.m., families from the area began to gather as early as 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The first 200 families received one $100 Sole Play gift card, sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck, to purchase new shoes for children going back to school. Gift cards were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The average cost of school supplies has steadily risen over the years. Today, supplies for elementary school can range from $50 to $100 per student and $150 to $200 per student for middle and high school. Add to this the cost of shoes and clothing, and families that are financially challenged may be forced to prioritize, or even forgo, some items over others. Research indicates that new shoes foster self-confidence and can lead to improved academic outcomes and in-class behavior, and 1-800-TruckWreck is providing the wherewithal necessary to empower families to equip their students with the items needed to focus on school and start the year with poise and assurance.

Led by Amy Witherite, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to putting people first, investing in the communities they serve and building bridges of opportunity that create stronger communities.